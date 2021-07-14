Joseph A. McKellips

Surviving are his loving mom and step-dad, Nancy Rangel and Terry Gautsch; adored brothers and sisters: Andrew (Espie Garcia) Morales, Isaiah “Zay” McKellips and Abel Rangel ,Fabian Garay, Fiorela Garay and Fabiola Garay ; his “Mema” and “Papa”, Sally and Jim McKellips; among many other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

A Celebration of Joseph’s Life will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday evening, July 15, 2021, from 5:00–8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. In memory of Joe, “Pay it Forward” by offering a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.