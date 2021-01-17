1973—2020
Joseph A. Day, age 47, from Rochester, formerly from North Cape, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Burlington Aurora Medical Center. Joseph was born May 9, 1973 to Dennis and Karen (nee Wiesner) Day in Milwaukee, WI. His early life was spent in Raymond where he attended school, graduating from Union Grove High School, Class of 91. On September 18, 2010 he was united in marriage to Irene Berry in Franklin, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in North Cape.
Joseph was the owner and operator of the Day Lawn Care and Landscape Service. He was a perfectionist about lawn care and enjoyed cutting grass and chatting with his customers. Joseph enjoyed the outdoors: he loved fishing, hunting, and racing ATV’s. But more than anything he loved his TRX 250R and his Honda 250R along with his family and treasured the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Irene, children: Brittany, Niko, Austin, Lillian (Rodney) and Autumn, grandchildren, Cameron, and Davina. He is further survived by his siblings: Diane Day, Peter (Kelli) Day, Timothy Day, and Mary Day, brother-in-law Chuck (Cheryl) Berry, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Paul, and his parents-in-law Charlie and Frankie Berry.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested Memorials, in honor of Joseph, be made to the family.
Services will take place on Tuesday January 19, 2021 at 1pm at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 11am until 12:45pm
All attendants are required to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in order to keep the community safe and healthy.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
