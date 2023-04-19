March 19, 1919—April 13, 2023

RACINE- Josefina G. (nee: Josefa Garza) Ramos, 104, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

She was born on March 19, 1919 to the late Felipe L. and Juana (nee: Coronado) Garza in Matehuala, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Josefina was united in marriage to Guadalupe Ramos. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Parish. She was employed at St. Mary’s and St. Luke’s Hospital, also owning El Jardin Restaurant in the late 1970’s. Josefina enjoyed sewing and volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital.

She is survived by her children: Petra De La Rosa (Santiago) Rios, Juanita De La Rosa (Domingo) Bernal, Carmen De La Rosa (Alberto) Villalobos, Silvestre De La Rosa (Mary Rodriguez), Luis Arturo Ramos; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 27 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Josefina was preceded in death by husband, Guadalupe in 2001; siblings: Lenore Muniz, Jose, Estanistado, Gilberto, and Roberto Garza.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402, on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital have been suggested.

