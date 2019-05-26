Try 3 months for $3

Josef Koehl, 92, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Mason, OH.

Beloved husband of the late Anna Koehl (nee Kreutz); loving father of Herbert Koehl and Joanne (Thomas) Kupiszewski; grandfather of Mathew (Michelle) Kupiszewski and Benjamin Kupiszewski; son of the late Josef and Agatha (nee Schneider) Koehl; brother of the late Adam and William Koehl.

If desired, Memorial Donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

For further details visit MuellerfuneralS.com.

