Josef Koehl, 92, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Mason, OH.
Beloved husband of the late Anna Koehl (nee Kreutz); loving father of Herbert Koehl and Joanne (Thomas) Kupiszewski; grandfather of Mathew (Michelle) Kupiszewski and Benjamin Kupiszewski; son of the late Josef and Agatha (nee Schneider) Koehl; brother of the late Adam and William Koehl.
If desired, Memorial Donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
For further details visit MuellerfuneralS.com.
