August 27, 1935—December 12, 2019
BUFORD, GA – Jose “Joe” Coca, Sr., 84, passed away at his residence in Georgia surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
He was born in San Antonio on August 27, 1935, the son of Emilio and Concepcion (nee: Suvea) Coca. On June 6, 1959, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janie Sabala. They were married 60 years.
Joe worked for JI Case for over 35 years. He was an active member and Elder of the Church of Jesus Christ in Latter Day Saints. He loved gardening, woodworking, traveling and cheering for the Packers. However, he was happiest being in the company of his family. Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his loving wife, Janie, Joe is survived by his 5 children, Joe (Brenda) Coca, Jr., John (Irene) Coca, Victor (Vee Anna) Coca, Kathryn Coca; his grandchildren, John Coca Jr., Nicolas (Caroline) Coca, Christina (Daniel Copen) Coca, Ricky Coca, Michael Davis, Roxanne Coca; many great grandchildren; his sister, Connie Ramirez; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Joe was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Coca and his brothers; Emilio, Samuel and Richard Coca.
Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday evening for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (1444 30th Ave in Kenosha) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. His interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts.
