January 19, 1931—April 7, 2021

BURLINGTON — Joretta “Jetty” J. Schuerman, 90 of Burlington passed away at Elder Care Cottages of Waterford, WI on April 7, 2021. Joretta was born January 19, 1931. She grew up in Burlington, attending Burlington High School. Joretta married the love of her life Floyd on July 1st, 1950. They shared 65 blessed years together and had four wonderful children. Joretta had many grandchildren, who she loved spending time with and supporting. Jetty, as she like to be called, was an avid reader, played the piano and violin, loved cooking and crocheting and spent countless hours traveling with her husband.

Joretta was survived by her four children: Shelle (Don) Henningfeld, Jeff Schuerman, Tom (Michele) Schuerman, and Kevin Schuerman. She was further survived by her adoring grandchildren: Courtney, Christina, Dustin (Jennifer), Jenna, Eric (Kim), Jill, Nick (Amanda), Zach (Kristen), Ally, Karly (Jake), Jared (Jill), Kolin, and ten great-grandchildren. Joretta is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Tenhagen and Betty Remer.

Joretta was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents and her in laws Rosemary and Alvin Weis, Bud and Ruth Schuerman, Bert and Pearl Schuerman, Jim Remer and Ray Tenhagen.