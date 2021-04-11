January 19, 1931—April 7, 2021
BURLINGTON — Joretta “Jetty” J. Schuerman, 90 of Burlington passed away at Elder Care Cottages of Waterford, WI on April 7, 2021. Joretta was born January 19, 1931. She grew up in Burlington, attending Burlington High School. Joretta married the love of her life Floyd on July 1st, 1950. They shared 65 blessed years together and had four wonderful children. Joretta had many grandchildren, who she loved spending time with and supporting. Jetty, as she like to be called, was an avid reader, played the piano and violin, loved cooking and crocheting and spent countless hours traveling with her husband.
Joretta was survived by her four children: Shelle (Don) Henningfeld, Jeff Schuerman, Tom (Michele) Schuerman, and Kevin Schuerman. She was further survived by her adoring grandchildren: Courtney, Christina, Dustin (Jennifer), Jenna, Eric (Kim), Jill, Nick (Amanda), Zach (Kristen), Ally, Karly (Jake), Jared (Jill), Kolin, and ten great-grandchildren. Joretta is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Tenhagen and Betty Remer.
Joretta was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents and her in laws Rosemary and Alvin Weis, Bud and Ruth Schuerman, Bert and Pearl Schuerman, Jim Remer and Ray Tenhagen.
Visitation will be held on Monday April 12th, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI). A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday April 13th, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church (440 Kendall St., Burlington, WI) followed by an immediate burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
The Family asks that memorials be made out to the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
262-514-4600
