RACINE—Jordan Daniel Wasik, age 37, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 9, 2022, after a lingering battle with his health.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. with his father, Chuck Wasik officiating. The family would appreciate memorials for his son Gideon.

The family would like to thank Brian and Jean Gilner for their special love and friendship to Jordan and Gideon.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000