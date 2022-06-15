RACINE - Jordan Daniel Wasik, age 37, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 9, 2022, after a lingering battle with his health.

Jordan was born, raised, and lived in Racine, WI where he had a zeal for life. He was a lover of people. He enjoyed talking and praying with and for anyone. If you met Jordan, you had a friend for life.

Playing for the Bronco's Pee Wee football team as a youngster made him and his son Gideon avid Denver Bronco's fans. Beside his faith and love for Jesus, football ran through his veins. If he wasn't talking about God or football, he was fishing, roller blading and playing video games with his son.

Jordan graduated high school by the skin of his teeth, but he earnestly studied Automotive Technology at Gateway Technical College. His father Chuck Wasik had the privilege of being one of his instructors. He obtained his degree and probably repaired your car.

Left to cherish the beloved memories of Jordan are his precious son, Gideon Wasik (who was Jordan's heart's desire); his parents: Charles (Chuck) and Linda Wasik; his three brothers: Aaron (Meg) Wasik of Kingston, GA, Jonathan Wasik of Racine, WI, LCpl Cyris Smith of 29 Palms USMC Base, CA; his sister, Johanna Wasik of Kenosha, WI; his nephews: Colin (Bear) Wasik, Christopher Evans; his niece, Laine Wasik; as well as his wonderful and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly, Brothers in Christ, Jason Sprangers and Eli Torres.

Jordan was preceded in death by all his grandparents, aunts, and uncles, and his special Aunt, Jetrina Wasik, and his very best friends in life, SPC Eric Poelman US Army (KIA) and PFC Evan Bixler US Army (KIA).

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. with his father, Chuck Wasik officiating. The family would appreciate memorials for his son Gideon.

The family would like to thank Brian and Jean Gilner for their special love and friendship to Jordan and Gideon.

