Jonathon E. McIntosh

RACINE—Jonathon Emerson McIntosh, age 30 years young, beloved son of Gordon and Mary Anne McIntosh, Sr. and cherished brother of Jason (Georgette) McIntosh, Katrina (Shawn) Decker, Gordon McIntosh, Jr.; Rose (Clayton) Fliess and Weston (Alyssa) McIntosh; received eternal peace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Jon’s life will be celebrated privately with immediate family members. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.