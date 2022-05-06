 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jonathon E. McIntosh

  • 0
Jonathon E. McIntosh

Sept. 11, 1991 – Apr. 26, 2022

RACINE—Jonathon Emerson McIntosh, age 30 years young, beloved son of Gordon and Mary Anne McIntosh, Sr. and cherished brother of Jason (Georgette) McIntosh, Katrina (Shawn) Decker, Gordon McIntosh, Jr.; Rose (Clayton) Fliess and Weston (Alyssa) McIntosh; received eternal peace on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Jon’s life will be celebrated privately with immediate family members. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME

& CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Move it! Here's what to throw out if you're moving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News