MOUNT PLEASANT—Jonathan Henry Ticha, age 40, of Mount Pleasant and formerly of Twin Lakes, WI, died on March 27, 2023. Son of William and Kathleen (Schramm) Ticha, Jon was born on November 20, 1982, in Burlington, WI. He was raised in Twin Lakes and attended Lakewood school, Wilmot High School, and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin Parkside. Jon was a beloved elementary and middle school teacher, most recently in the Milwaukee Public School District. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Chicago Bears, Bulls, and Cubs, as well as Duke University sports teams. Above all else, Jon loved spending time with his children.