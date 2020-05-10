Jon R. Londre, age 53, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Jon was born in Schwabach, Germany near Nuremburg, Germany on March 14, 1967. Jon’s father, Richard, was stationed in Germany serving in the U.S. Army when Jon was born. At the time, his four-year-old brother Mike was very upset, because he thought when Jon started talking, he would only be able to speak German!

Jon graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1985”. On August 28, 2005, Jon was united in marriage to Carol A. Christian. Jon met Carol while they worked together at the Docks Waterfront Restaurant, and from there they started their own catering business. An excellent chef, Jon and Carol were the club caterers at Harbor Lite Yacht Club for 14 years. He had previously been employed as the managing chef at the National Deaf Academy in Florida. Jon was a huge football fan, especially for the Green Bay Packers. In his younger years, Jon was quite an athlete. He was a West Racine guy who kept many of his friends throughout his entire life. They all appreciated his wild and crazy sense of humor. He really enjoyed telling a good joke. The family really appreciated the times that Jon would prepare meals for them, especially at the holidays. Those meals were the best, and Jon wasn’t shy about letting the family know it.