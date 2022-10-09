Jon K. Christensen

June 21, 1955 – Sept. 30, 2022

RACINE—Jon Kalman Christensen was born June 21, 1955, in Racine, WI to Herman “Chris” and Violet (Vasas) Christensen. He graduated from Horlick, class of 1973. Jon went to MSOE and became a master plumber, plumbing instructor and plumbing designer. He also worked as the Chief Plumbing Inspector for the City of Racine for many years.

In 1995 Jon married Lisa Waldorf.

He is survived by her; his son, Joel; and many beloved relatives; as well as his lifelong friends: Jerry, Butch and Bonnie.

He loved being outdoors and one of his accomplishments was working the land to create a 10-acre tree plantation, one acre wetland-scraping/restoration and an eight acre prairie restoration.

There will be no public service, but please go out and enjoy our earth’s beauty in Jon’s memory.

Memorials to Huntington’s Disease Society of America have been suggested.

