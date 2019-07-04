April 17, 1948—June 27, 2019
Jon Howard Radabaugh, 71, passed away surrounded by his family on June 27, 2019, at his home in Racine, WI.
A celebration of Jon’s life will be held at Wilson Funeral on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Holly Anderle officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society (2706 Chicory Rd, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences can be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
