Jon G. Sustachek

NAPLES, FL – Jon G. Sustachek, 77, formerly of Racine, passed away in Naples, FL on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service celebrating John's life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

