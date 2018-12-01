Jon D. Stearns

August 2, 1947—November 16, 2018
OCONOMOWOC—Jon David Stearns, 71, passed away on Friday November 16, 2018 with loved ones by his side.
He was born August 2, 1947 in Racine, Wisconsin and graduated from Horlick High School in 1965. He attended UW Madison where he completed his undergraduate studies in 1969 and J.D. in 1973.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Stearns (Drascic), father Orrin Stearns, and brother Kenneth Stearns. He is survived by devoted partner, Ann Shaw, of Waukesha, WI; mother, Joyce Stearns; brother, Bill Stearns; 2 sons, Brian Stearns (Charity) and Bob Stearns (Jessica); 5 grandchildren, Annabelle, Sunny, Redford, Benjamin, Brady; and many other dear family and friends.
In honoring Jon’s wishes, no funeral ceremony will be held. Memorials may be given in Jon’s name to Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org)
