Jon Buckingham

A celebration of Jon’s life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Memorial remembrances to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated. Jon’s complete obituary will be made available on the funeral home website on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.