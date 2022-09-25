Jon A. Kopecky

He was born October 20, 1955, to Rudolph J. and Dorothy Kopecky. He graduated from Horlick High School, Class of 1973. While in high school, Jon joined the Racine Police Law Enforcement Explorer Post. That experience prompted him to attend UW-Platteville where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He started his public service career with Elmwood Park Police. He served there for six years before taking a position with WI State Fair Park Police. He worked there full-time and then part-time from 1984 until his retirement in 2016. In 1991, Jon accepted a full-time position as an officer with the Village of Big Bend Police Department. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2000. After 25 distinguished years with that department, Lt. Kopecky retired Dec. 24, 2016. As a boy, Jon and his dad were CBers (Big Beagle and Little Beagle), but Jon had always been interested in becoming a HAM radio operator. He earned his HAM operator license in 2018 (KC9JAK) and became involved with the Racine area HAM radio club. Jon prized his Harley motorcycle and was a member of the Blue Knights, Metro Milwaukee VI chapter. Jon was a past commission member on the Big Bend – Vernon Fire Board, and formerly served as a member of the Civic Center Commission – City of Racine. He enjoyed being a member of the Civil War Museum, Kenosha. One of his favorite trips had been to Gettysburg. Jon will be remembered for his professionalism and dedication to the departments and communities he served, and his willingness to help someone in need.