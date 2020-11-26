Johnson, Jane Marie

She was born in Burlington, WI on October 30, 1947, the daughter of the late Norman and Mildred (nee: Jacobs) Johnson. Jane grew up on the family farm in Waterford and was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting at Marian College. Jane worked as an accountant for Milwaukee County for 25+ years. She was a member of Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in West Allis, where she helped with church clothing drives. She enjoyed travel, theatre, and the arts. Jane’s family was her greatest joy and spending time with her three great-nephews, Jayce, Caden and Liam.