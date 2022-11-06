Mar. 11, 1959 – Oct. 21, 2022

RACINE — Johnny Lee Anderson, went home to Heaven to be with Jesus on October 21, 2022, in Harrisburg, OH.

Johnny was born in Gary, IN to the late Willie Lee and Annie F. Anderson on March 11, 1959.

Johnny was a positive and friendly person who was always in good spirits. He enjoyed drawing, arts and crafts, and writing. Most importantly, he loved his family dearly.

Johnny will be lovingly missed by his son, Brandon Wilks; siblings: twin sister, Johnnie Bates, Rose Joshua, Irene Anderson, and Chris (Diane) Anderson; granddaughter, Olivia Wilks; 14 nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred Anderson.

A private family memorial was held.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361