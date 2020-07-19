Johnny I. Simpson

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.