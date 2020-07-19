Johnny I. Simpson
0 comments

Johnny I. Simpson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE – Johnny I. Simpson, age 84, passed away on July 15, 2020 at his residence in Racine, WI.

A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News