RACINE – Johnny I. Simpson, age 84, passed away on July 15, 2020 at his residence in Racine, WI.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.
