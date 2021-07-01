Sept. 28, 1958—June 24, 2021
RACINE—Johnny Earl Washington, 62, of Racine, WI, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Johnny was born in Beloit, WI, on September 28, 1958, the son of John Lee and Leola Washington. He was formerly married to Regina Young.
Johnny grew up in Racine where he attended Elementary(Gifford), Middle School(Starbuck) and ultimately graduating from J.I. Case High School in 1977. Johnny received many accolades and honors during this time, one of his proudest sports accolades was his selection to First Team Associated Press All-State Honors in 1977. He was also voted by his high school peers to attend Wisconsin Badger Boy State in 1976 (a program dedicated to educate young leaders on how to become more impactful community members of Wisconsin). After high School Graduation Johnny attended the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire. He was member of the men’s basketball team. He served as Co-Captain during the 1979-80 season when the team placed fourth in the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City Missouri. He Graduated in 1981, where he earned a Business Degree in Business Administration. After college graduation he moved to Long Beach, California and worked as a Supervisor for Dean Industries, until 1986 that same year he started a career at CNA Insurance Group. He was transferred by the company to Chicago, IL in 1994 where he worked as a Workers Compensation Consultant, retiring after a 27-year career with CNA Insurance Group in 2013.
Johnny was a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, IL under former longtime Pastor Jeremiah Wright. His family and especially his mother was most important to him. He cherished his niece, nephews and cousins and extended family members. His lifetime friendship that extended from childhood-on was held with the highest regard collecting friends along the way he placed the extreme value on his friendships and put forth concerted efforts to maintain them throughout his life’s journey.
Johnny will be remembered for his God given athleticism, his nurturing and caring mentality, his love for family and relentless pursuit to leave those that he encountered in a better spiritual, emotional, physical, mental and financial state.
Johnny leaves to cherish his memory; God-daughter, Olivia Washington (Milwaukee, WI); 11 siblings: Chery Lynn Barr (Enterprise, MS), Jacqueline Washington (Racine, WI), Michael Washington (Racine, WI), Steve (Dominique) Washington (Denver, CO), Terry (Shesel) Washington (Oak Park, IL), Timothy Washington (Racine, WI), Willie (Minerva) Fleming (San Jose, CA), Flora Hereford, and Corrina (Bernard) Bray both of (Beloit, WI), Linda (Kenneth) Hereford (Memphis, TN), Williella Bevineau (Rockford, IL); cousins who were like brothers: Joe Wayne Connor, Jessie Ward, and Ernest Powell; cousins who were like sisters: Mildred Conner, Tina Conner, Claretha Powell. Special friends: Jacob Strong, Jessie Lee, Larry McGee, Dave McClarin, DeWayne (Buddy) Smith, Tyrone Johnson, Bert Thurman, Eugene Blakemore, Lorenz Black, Melvin Fill, Daniel (Mo) Mosby, Wes Carter along with numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by Mother (Leola) and Paternal Father (Willie D. Brown).