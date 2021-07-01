Johnny Earl Washington

Johnny grew up in Racine where he attended Elementary(Gifford), Middle School(Starbuck) and ultimately graduating from J.I. Case High School in 1977. Johnny received many accolades and honors during this time, one of his proudest sports accolades was his selection to First Team Associated Press All-State Honors in 1977. He was also voted by his high school peers to attend Wisconsin Badger Boy State in 1976 (a program dedicated to educate young leaders on how to become more impactful community members of Wisconsin). After high School Graduation Johnny attended the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire. He was member of the men’s basketball team. He served as Co-Captain during the 1979-80 season when the team placed fourth in the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City Missouri. He Graduated in 1981, where he earned a Business Degree in Business Administration. After college graduation he moved to Long Beach, California and worked as a Supervisor for Dean Industries, until 1986 that same year he started a career at CNA Insurance Group. He was transferred by the company to Chicago, IL in 1994 where he worked as a Workers Compensation Consultant, retiring after a 27-year career with CNA Insurance Group in 2013.