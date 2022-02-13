Nov. 23, 1938 - Feb. 4, 2022

RACINE- Johney F. "Lee" Lee, 83, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Cancer Treatment Center in Zion, IL.

He was born on November 23, 1938 to Delmus and Jessie (nee: Halloway) Lee in Smithville, MS.

Johney Lee was united in marriage to Bonnie Christensen on July 22, 2000 at their home in Racine.

He was a graduate of Carthage. Johney Lee was retired from Walker Manufacturing.

He enjoyed cars, especially his corvettes, owning over 36 of them in his lifetime.

Johney Lee was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister.

Private services have taken place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials in Johney Lee's name have been suggested to one's favorite charity.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Cancer Treatment Center in Zion, IL.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

