September 10, 1930 – March 4, 2020
Formerly of Racine – John W. Miesel, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MI, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Family and friends may visit at Racine Bible Church, 1205 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A celebration of John’s life will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Darien Bowers of Racine Bible Church officiating. A burial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to “The Alness Camp and Conference Center” for the Guyana Building Project Fund and sent to Partners in Evangelism International, 5518 W. Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639, www.piei.org.
9:30AM-11:00AM
12505 Spring Street
Sturtevant, WI 53177
11:00AM
12505 Spring Street
Sturtevant, WI 53177
