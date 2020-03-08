John W. Miesel
0 comments

John W. Miesel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

September 10, 1930 – March 4, 2020

Formerly of Racine – John W. Miesel, age 89, of Grand Rapids, MI, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Family and friends may visit at Racine Bible Church, 1205 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A celebration of John’s life will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Darien Bowers of Racine Bible Church officiating. A burial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to “The Alness Camp and Conference Center” for the Guyana Building Project Fund and sent to Partners in Evangelism International, 5518 W. Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639, www.piei.org.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine

262-634-3361

To send flowers to the family of John Miesel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Racine Bible Chruch
12505 Spring Street
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Celebration of Life
Thursday, March 12, 2020
11:00AM
Racine Bible Chruch
12505 Spring Street
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News