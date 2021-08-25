June 16, 1933 - August 21, 2021
RACINE - John W. Kaplan, age 88, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Pleasant Point Senior Living. He was born in Racine, WI, June 16, 1933, son of the late John and Gertrude (nee Schliesmann) Kaplan. John graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1953".
John served proudly in the U.S. Army 1953-1955 stationed in Alabama and then went to Germany. On March 2, 1957 at St Patrick Church, he was united in marriage to Charlene K. Bola for 50 years until she passed away January 14, 2008. John was employed by Western Publishing Co for 40 years retiring in 1995 as a purchasing agent. John was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and member of the Resurrection Choir. He loved to sing and also sang for many years with the Dairy Statesmen Church Singers. His hobbies included gardening, playing cards, and collecting wheat pennies. He was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed playing golf and rooting for the Packers, Bucks and Brewers. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his children: Jeffrey (Linda) Kaplan of Mt. Carroll, IL, William (Shannon) Kaplan of Racine, Kathryn Russell of Sanford, FL, Kimberly (Ted) Meyer of Racine; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Samuel) Klyzub, Christopher Kaplan, Sarah Meyer, Nicholas Meyer, Tammy (Mike) Remmers, Stacie (Eddie "Bucky") Kuhlman; six great grandchildren; in-laws: Beverly Kaplan, Maryann Kaplan, and Duane Bola; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister Marion George, brother-in-law John George, brother George Kaplan and twin brother James(Jim) Kaplan as well as his brother-in-law, Walter "Bud" Bola.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 27, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment will follow with full military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Thursday 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Memorials to Alzheimer's, Cancer research, or to plant a tree have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the VA Center, the INR clinic, and all the wonderful nurses and doctors that took care of our Dad. Thank you to his neighbors and friends that took the time to check on him.
