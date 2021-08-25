John W. Kaplan

John served proudly in the U.S. Army 1953-1955 stationed in Alabama and then went to Germany. On March 2, 1957 at St Patrick Church, he was united in marriage to Charlene K. Bola for 50 years until she passed away January 14, 2008. John was employed by Western Publishing Co for 40 years retiring in 1995 as a purchasing agent. John was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and member of the Resurrection Choir. He loved to sing and also sang for many years with the Dairy Statesmen Church Singers. His hobbies included gardening, playing cards, and collecting wheat pennies. He was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed playing golf and rooting for the Packers, Bucks and Brewers. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.