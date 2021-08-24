 Skip to main content
John W. Kaplan
John W. Kaplan

John W. Kaplan

RACINE—John W. Kaplan, age 88, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. A funeral Mass will be held Friday 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Thursday 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 11 am until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday paper.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

