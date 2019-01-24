January 25, 1937—January 21, 2019
STURTEVANT – John W. Hutchison, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Monday, January 21, 2019.
He was born in St. Louis, MO on January 25, 1937, the son of the late Lawrence and Esther Marie (nee: Kritz) Hutchison. He attended Washington Park High School, Texas A & M University and Michigan State University.
In 1954 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving as an Airman First Class in the position of Organizational Supply Specialist at the Lowry Air Force base in Denver CO which was the temporary headquarters for the United States Air Force Academy.
On March 26, 1957, he married Myrna L. (Duncan) in Bird City, KS.
John retired from S.C. Johnson Wax in 1987 after 25 years of service. While employed at SCJ, he was also the Assistant Fire Chief at the Waxdale plant. He was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and Living Faith Lutheran Church upon its merging. In addition, he was a proud member of American Legion Post 0310, the German Club and the Disabled Veterans.
John was a dedicated golfer as well as an avid outdoorsman, including hunting and fishing in Northern WI and Canada. John was also excellent at trap and target shooting.
In addition to his loving wife, Myrna, John is survived by his daughter, Julie (Peter) Meyer; his son, Jay (Betty) Hutchison both of Racine; grandchildren, Miranda Meyer of Charlotte, NC, Alexandria (Junior) Alexander of Beloit, Samantha Hutchison and Emily Hutchison both of Racine; step great grandchildren, Austin and Hunter Alexander of Beloit; sister, Shirley Holden of Mount Pleasant; nieces, Deborah (Edward) Smith of Racine, Pamela Quarrie of Illinois; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Carol) Duncan of Oberlin, KS, Reba (Stan) Porter of Mason, OH; as well as other dear nieces, nephews and friends. John was also preceded in death by his Grandfather Arthur Kritz, step brother Jimmy Burks and his Mother In-Law Audra Duncan.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, January 27, 2019 for a visitation from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating John’s life will take place in the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Military honors will follow. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home – Boland Hall, Our Saviors Lutheran Church Foundation of Racine, the MS Society and the American Heart Association.
A heartfelt thank you to special friends, Bob and Arliss Albrecht, Glen, Jack and Pete in Boland Hall, the entire nursing staff at Boland Hall; especially Lou, Sarah, Heather, Melissa and Mike for their excellent care and humor. A special thank you to Dr. Mark DeCheck, Becky and Jennifer for their care and concern throughout the years.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.