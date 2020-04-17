John W. Dewey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1923 — 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of John Wheelwright Dewey, Kenosha, announces his passing on Monday, April 13, 2020, in the presence of loving family at the age of 96.

John was born in Peoria, Illinois, on August 23, 1923, to the late Maurice Adams Dewey and Alice (nee Wheelwright) Dewey. John grew up in Galva, Illinois, where he graduated from Galva High School. He attended Dartmouth College until called to serve his country in WWII.

John’s career was in the newspaper business. After WWII he returned to Illinois with his family and took a position with the Kewanee Star Courier. Next he worked at the Canton Daily Ledger where he published, Fecit, his memoirs of WWII. These memoirs became a chapter in the book Packs On! Memoirs of the 10th Mountain Division in WWII by A. B. Feuer.

From Illinois John went to Davenport, Iowa, as Director of Personnel for Lee Enterprises. When Lee Enterprises acquired the Racine Journal Times in Racine, Wisconsin, John Dewey was named publisher. In 1984 John became Vice-President and General Manager of C. W. Brown Publishing in Delafield, Wisconsin. In retirement John served on the Board of Directors of the Janesville Gazette.