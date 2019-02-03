Try 1 month for 99¢
John W. Anderson

April 16, 1930 – January 28, 2019

MT. PLEASANT – John W. Anderson, 88, passed away at home on January 28, 2019.

John was born in Racine on April 16, 1930 to the late Clarence and Eleanor (nee, Atkinson) Anderson. Before graduating from the University of Wisconsin, he served in the U.S. air Force. He married Joan Holmdohl on December 18, 1952 at Atonement Lutheran Church.

John is survived by his wife, Joan; one son, Geoffrey (Sue) Anderson; three daughters, Catherine Anderson, Susan Aiken and Elizabeth (Doug) Nerad; grandchildren, Elyse (Nathan) Thurman, Samuel Aiken; Emily Hays, William and Madeline Nerad; great grandchildren, Ethan Thurman and Joshua Aiken; by his sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Anderson and Loretta Holmdohl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kerwin Anderson; and brother-in-law, William Holmdohl.

To honor John's wishes, a private family gathering will be held for immediate family. Memorials to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

