March 19, 1937—January 6, 2021
John Vesnefsky Jr., age 83 of Sturtevant, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Born in Moliter, WI on March 19, 1937 he was one of sixteen children born to the late John and Ann (Neubauer) Vesnefsky.
He attended the Township of Hammel Elementary School.
On November 13, 1965 in West Bend, WI John was united in marriage to Betty A. Galabinske.
Along with Polka music, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, attending car shows and loved cookouts. He was a die-hard Packer and Brewers fan. He was a family man that loved being surrounded by his grandchildren and took every opportunity to drive to Medford to see his brothers and sisters.
Along with his wife Betty, he is survived by his children, Cynthia (Michael) Romprey, Michelle Vesnefsky, Brenda (Dale) Clemens, Darryl Vesnefsky, and Scott Vesnefsky; his grandchildren, Amanda Moriarity, Brittany and Christopher MacDonald, and Evan Clemens; his great grandchildren, Aryianna Moriarity, Kiley, Kendra, Jayden Burns, Nicholis and Johnathon Rodriguez, Chloe MacDonald, Lilian Clemens; his brothers and sisters, Eugene (Shirley), Dale (Linda), Galen (Jeanne), LeRoy (Patricia), Kenny (Sharon), and Dennis (Donna) Vesnefsky, Geneva (Jack) Krueger, Martha Clazmer, LaVerne Grzegorek, and Evelyn Heldt.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa MacDonald, and his siblings Robert, Joseph, and Ronald Vesnefsky, Anna Jari, and Caroline Bittner.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:00 O’ Clock Noon at the Draeger Langendorf funeral home. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.