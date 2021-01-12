March 19, 1937—January 6, 2021

John Vesnefsky Jr., age 83 of Sturtevant, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Born in Moliter, WI on March 19, 1937 he was one of sixteen children born to the late John and Ann (Neubauer) Vesnefsky.

He attended the Township of Hammel Elementary School.

On November 13, 1965 in West Bend, WI John was united in marriage to Betty A. Galabinske.

Along with Polka music, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, attending car shows and loved cookouts. He was a die-hard Packer and Brewers fan. He was a family man that loved being surrounded by his grandchildren and took every opportunity to drive to Medford to see his brothers and sisters.