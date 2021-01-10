 Skip to main content
John Vesnefsky Jr.
1937—2021

John Vesnefsky Jr., 83 of Sturtevant, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Born in Moliter, WI on March 19, 1937 he was one of sixteen children born to the late John and Ann (Neubauer) Vesnefsky.

He attended the Township of Hammel Elementary School.

On November 13, 1965 in West Bend, WI John was united in marriage to Betty A. Galabinske.

Along with Polka music, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, attending car shows and loved cookouts. He was a die-hard Packer and Brewers fan.

Along with his wife Betty, he is survived by his children, Cynthia (Michael) Romprey, Michelle Vesnefsky, Brenda (Dale) Clemens, Darryl Vesnefsy, and Scott Vesnefsky; his grandchildren, Amanda Moriarty, Brittany and Christopher MacDonald, and Scott Vesnefsky; his brothers and sisters, Eugene (Shirley), Dale (Linda), Galen (Jeanne), LeRoy (Patricia), Kenny (Sharon), and Dennis (Donna) Vesnefsky, Geneva (Jack) Krueger, Martha Clazmer, LaVerne Grzegorek, and Evelyn Heldt.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa MacDonald, and his siblings Robert, Joseph, and Ronald Vesnefsky, Anna Jari, and Caroline Bittner.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:00 O’ Clock Noon at the Draeger Langendorf funeral home. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

