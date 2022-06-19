John V. Whaley

Feb. 21, 1930—June 6, 2022
RACINE—John Vilas Whaley, age 92, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, WI, February 21, 1930, son of the late Vilas and Mary (Nee: Duggan) Whaley.
John graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1947.” He furthered his education graduating from Notre Dame in 1951 and then University of Wisconsin Law School in 1956. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Following law school, he joined his father’s law firm and practiced law with Whaley and Whaley for 60 years, retiring in 2017. John was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, American Legion Post 310, the Racine Bar Assn,, former member and president of the Somerset Club, and former member of the Racine Country Club. In his earlier years John played the trombone and was a jazz enthusiast who traveled to many Jazz Festivals and venues throughout the country. He was a devoted brother, dear friend and colleague to many. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his sister, Mary V. Whaley of Chicago, IL; his brother, William F. Whaley of CT, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., Monday, June 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN and or St. Catherine’s High School, Racine, WI have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the two wonderful Nurses and staff at Brookdale Senior Living, Kenosha, for their excellent care and ongoing kindness to John.
