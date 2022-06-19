John V. Whaley

John graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1947.” He furthered his education graduating from Notre Dame in 1951 and then University of Wisconsin Law School in 1956. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Following law school, he joined his father’s law firm and practiced law with Whaley and Whaley for 60 years, retiring in 2017. John was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, American Legion Post 310, the Racine Bar Assn,, former member and president of the Somerset Club, and former member of the Racine Country Club. In his earlier years John played the trombone and was a jazz enthusiast who traveled to many Jazz Festivals and venues throughout the country. He was a devoted brother, dear friend and colleague to many. He will be dearly missed.