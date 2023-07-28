RACINE - John Thomas Hancock, age 76, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Madison surrounded by love. John was born on April 24, 1947, in Burlington, WI, the son of Shirley and William Hancock. He married the love of his life, Sharon Vina on July 17, 1968 in Racine, WI. John worked as a Journeymen Machinist at Young Radiator for 17 years, over 14 years at Western Publishing and several years at Mead Westvaco; retiring in 2005. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He raised his family in Racine, WI. John was an incredible son, brother, husband, father, and grandpa. He was a dedicated Packers fan, never missing a game.