John Thomas Hancock
April 24, 1947 - July 24, 2023
RACINE - John Thomas Hancock, age 76, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Madison surrounded by love. John was born on April 24, 1947, in Burlington, WI, the son of Shirley and William Hancock. He married the love of his life, Sharon Vina on July 17, 1968 in Racine, WI. John worked as a Journeymen Machinist at Young Radiator for 17 years, over 14 years at Western Publishing and several years at Mead Westvaco; retiring in 2005. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He raised his family in Racine, WI. John was an incredible son, brother, husband, father, and grandpa. He was a dedicated Packers fan, never missing a game.
John is survived by his children: Brian (Jen) Hancock, Jason (Rebekah) Hancock and Kim (Dennis) Bair; and grandchildren: Georgia Hancock, Tyler Hancock, Nora Bair, Lilianna Hancock, Gabe Thomas, Daniel Koehler, Bradley Koehler, and Luke Koehler; and great-grandchildren: William and Ashton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and William; brother, Mike Generals, and his loved aunt Patsy LaPointe.
We are so grateful to Agrace Hospice and the amazing care team for providing such loving support to ease his transition. Memorial donations are suggested to Agrace Hospice Care at Agrace.org/Donate A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at St. Joseph 1540 Mill Street, Lyons, WI 53148.