RACINE—With his family by his side, John T. Fiegel, age 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, August 2, 2023 at his residence. John was born in Rochester, MN on February 28, 1928, son of the late Milton and Alta (nee: Love) Fiegel.

John graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1946” and then proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. On June 4, 1949, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, June Eleanor Scott. They raised five children and shared seventy-four wonderful years together. John was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for thirty-five years before retiring in 1984. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, travelling, exercising and working crossword puzzles. John will be best remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.