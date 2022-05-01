April 15, 1954—April 21, 2022

John Thomas Dziekan was born into this world on April 15, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI to Edward and Katherine (Iding) Dziekan. He departed for his heavenly home on April 21, 2022 at the age of 68. We will truly miss his unending sense of humor, concern for others and his love for dogs especially P.J., Sadie, and Reba (John said they were better than humans). When speaking of his life, John used the line from a Jimmy Buffet song “Some of it’s been magic, some of it’s been tragic, but it’s been a good life all the way!”

John and his family moved to Racine when he was 6 years old. He attended St. John Nepomuk Grade School, St. Catherine’s High School class of 1972 and graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in Art. His career was diverse to say the least. After college he worked at Whole Earth Clay Works, was a realtor with Hinsman Reality, and later creator and owner of Pristine Products where he manufactured engraved hardscape materials. His donor bricks were supplied throughout the country. His creative and artistic talent allowed him to create a truly unique and memorable product that allowed many public and private projects to be self-funded. John’s early involvement with the hardscape industry made him a well-known and well-respected industry supplier. His always happy demeanor and story-telling made him a favorite at public events. He also previously owned and operated Sign Pro, and Print Masters on Racine’s north side. He was also proud to be Commodore of the Harbor Lite Yacht Club and on the Board of Harbor Commission.

John’s family was small and he was loved and will be dearly missed by his two sisters, Joan McDonough and Mary Spanjers Hillery (Mark) of Mount Pleasant and Mary’s son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Nicole Spanjers from Rockford, IL. What he lacked in family, he made up for with good friends. Two of his closest friends, John Raechal and Patti Santarelli helped him in so many ways especially these past few years. John’s family are so grateful for them both!

John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Peter Spanjers.

John’s hobbies included golfing, fishing, boating, hunting, supporting Veterans, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and his joy for driving convertible sports cars.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Krissy’s K9 Kastle or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select John’s page, select service and select live steam.

