KENOSHA—John T. Potter, age 91, a resident of Kenosha died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Brookside Care Center.
A memorial service will be on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha. (8760-37th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Private burial will take place at Greenridge Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the paper.
