BLOOMFIELD—John T. Ehlen, age 87, of Bloomfield, WI, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the comfort of his home with loving family. Son of the late Herbert and Genevieve (Hegeman) Ehlen, John was born on April 3, 1936, in Burlington, WI. John was a lifelong area resident, and attended Lake Geneva High School and St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Burlington. He served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1957 until 1960, having been stationed in Virginia and Okinawa. On July 18, 1959, John was united in marriage to Joan Bieneman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington. In 1960, the couple moved to their farm in Bloomfield, where John worked as a dairy farmer. In his free time, he enjoyed building things, tinkering, and helping others. He would drop everything to help his neighbors, especially when they had machine problems.