John S. George

June 25, 1939 - April 5, 2020
Preceded in death by his wife Marcia; parents Steve and Helen George; brother Richard; sister-in-law Carole George; brother-in-law Howard Jaskulske. Survived by his children Jon (Cindy), Christopher (Melissa) and Stephanie (Michael) O'Reilly; grandchildren Haven, Raleigh, Peyton, Christian, Colin and Taylor; sister Marie Jaskulske. John graduated from Horlick in 1957 and worked at Service Printing before moving from Racine. Services will be private.
