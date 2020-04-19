John S. George

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Preceded in death by his wife Marcia; parents Steve and Helen George; brother Richard; sister-in-law Carole George; brother-in-law Howard Jaskulske. Survived by his children Jon (Cindy), Christopher (Melissa) and Stephanie (Michael) O'Reilly; grandchildren Haven, Raleigh, Peyton, Christian, Colin and Taylor; sister Marie Jaskulske. John graduated from Horlick in 1957 and worked at Service Printing before moving from Racine. Services will be private.