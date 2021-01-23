John Richard Bishop “Johnny B” age 64 of Racine passed away Jan. 19, 2021 with family by his side. He was a veteran in the United States Army, serving from 1973-1976. Johnny B worked most of his life in construction. He loved watching the Packers with his best friends Tony and Dana and was always in the mood to play 10,000. He was known for his wit and humor – often saying “Glad you got to see me” when leaving your home.
Preceded in death by his parents, William and Olive Bishop and his two brothers, Bill and Paul. He is survived by Barb (Bishop) and Jeff Schuessler, Jim and Terri Bishop, Carol Bishop, Rose (Bishop) and Pat Rottier, Mary (Bishop) and Dan O’Brien, Gene and Tammy Bishop, Kathy and Bob Larkin and numerous nieces and nephews.
John will be laid to rest in a private burial that will take place at a later date. We would like to express our appreciation for the staff at Agrace Hospice as the entire team was so kind and supportive to John in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Agrace Hospice, 1670 South Blvd, Baraboo, WI 53913. The Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI is assisting the family.
