December 22, 1938—December 27, 2018
SHANTYTOWN—John R. Shinkunas, age 80, of Shantytown, WI died December 27, 2018 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
John was born December 22, 1938 to the late Joseph and Lucy (Petrouske) Shinkunas in Racine, WI. He attended the local grade schools and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1957 (Home of the Angels).
In his earlier years, John worked on the production line at Johnson’s Wax. He subsequently found work at the Oak Creek Power Plant in Oak Creek, WI as a machine operator.
He married Judith A. Kline in 1958. In 1971 they relocated to Rosholt area (Shantytown) and settled on a hobby farm. John worked for Sentry Insurance (downtown Stevens Point) as a groundskeeper until retiring in 2005.
John will be remembered for his sense of humor and social nature. He had the ability to talk with anyone; and he undoubtedly enjoyed making them laugh and smile. John was an animal lover. He enjoyed working on his farm, planting trees, caring for his pony Bimbeau, Red the pig, Sweetpea the goat, dogs and many barn cats. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and testing his luck at the casino. John was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and enjoyed any opportunity to wear his Bears gear among the many Shantytown Packer fans. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra, Willie Nelson, and of course the Gray Catz. John liked to travel, and he relished his past travels to the Bahamas with his wife and family. He also had a love of sailing and talked often of the Mackinac sailing race. John was proud of his Lithuanian heritage and independence, living in his Shantytown home for almost 50 years.
Survivors include his loving children, Todd (Beth Burdick) Shinkunas, Tamara Goetsch, Lisa (Frank Stanislawski) Radomski, and David (Jennifer Brown) Shinkunas; grandchildren, Ben Goetsch, Hayley (Max) Geers, and Graham (Chelsea) Radomski; brother-in-law, Harvey Mikulecky; nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith; siblings, Jim (Noel) Shinkunas; Margaret (Elmer) Rose; Lucille (William) Christenson, Mary Mikulecky and son-in-law Marty Radomski.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 4, 2019 at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church –Torun, Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in parish cemetery.
