John R. Rogers
November 28, 1930 - October 15, 2018
RACINE - Age 87. Passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Racine, November 28, 1930, son of the late Francis and Susan (Nee: McCreery) Rogers.
John proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He received Bachelor and Master's degrees
from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and furthered his education at the University of Illinois Champagne-Urbana where he received a Doctorate in Organic Chemistry. John was a longtime faithful member of Plymouth Congregational Church where on September 10, 1955 he was united in marriage to Joyce A. Strawnsky. She preceded him in death, September 11, 2002. John was employed by S.C. Johnson Wax for many years, retiring as Director of Research and Development-Personal Care, and held three patents. He loved golf and enjoyed traveling the world over the course of his life.
Survivors include his loving children, nieces and nephews: Karen Pinzer (Devin Farmer) of Milwaukee, Kevin Rogers of Racine, Rebecca (Craig) Swanton, Matthew Blair, Cindy (Dean) Arneson, Mark Strawnsky, Sharon Wakefield, Forest Blair; his loving companion, Joyce McVeigh, as well as other relatives and dear friends. His sister, Roberta Blair and niece, Deborah Blair, preceded him.
Funeral services will be held at the Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Avenue in Racine, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Robertson officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday, October 29th at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday at church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00a.m. Private interment with Full Military Honors will be held at Mound Cemetery. Memorials to Plymouth Congregational Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
