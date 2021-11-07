August 17, 1955—October 29, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — John R. Pias, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly, in Ascension-All Saints, on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born in Racine on August 17, 1955, the son of the late John “Jack” and Jean (nee Strouse) Pias.

John had been employed by the City of Racine as a Building Inspector until his retirement. Surviving are his children: Krystle Street, of Racine, and Nicholas Pias, of Hales Corners; his grandchildren: Quentin, Maximilian, and Billie-Rose; and his former wife, Susan Renee Pias.

A party celebrating John’s life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177.

