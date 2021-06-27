Oct. 19, 1946 - June 21, 2021

ORLANDO, FL — John R. Mansell, 74, died on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born on October 19, 1946, in Racine Wisconsin, the son of Eugene and Adeline Mansell.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Lee Mansell; his daughter, Kimberly (Tom) Pfingstag and his sister, Linda (Bob) Petrouski. John is predeceased by his son, Christopher.

Before his retirement in 2016, John thrived as a career counselor and placement specialist, helping college students start successful careers after graduation. Following his retirement, John spent his time enjoying the Florida sun, painting and taking care of his wife and their three miniature dachshunds.

John never met a stranger and was guaranteed to elicit your laughter with his sarcastic wit. John touched many lives and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.