RACINE – With deep Christian faith, John R. Kirt passed into eternal life peacefully with his family by his side. John was born in Racine, June 8, 1953, son of William and Winifred (Nee: Zlevor) Kirt and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1971“.
John proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1973 stationed in Germany. On March 16, 1979, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, he was united in marriage to Jacki L. Levonian and together they raised 2 daughters, Heidi and Natalie. John was self-employed in the Home Improvement Business for 10 years before accepting a position at Prairie School in maintenance where he has been employed the past 25 years. John was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, where he was involved as a board member, usher, and fundraising. He gladly donated his time and talents with fund raising for many different church and youth organizations throughout the community. John was an avid fisherman and sports fan who loved the outdoors and treasured the time he spent with family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Jacki; daughters, Heidi (Darin) Lyons, Natalie (Skie) Gehrig; grandchildren, Caden, Brooklynn, and Cooper; his mother, Winifred Kirt; siblings, Richard J. Kirt, Stephen (Sue) Kirt, Kenneth Kirt, Theresa (George) Markiewicz; mother-in-law, Joyce Levonian; in-laws, Jan (Al) Hagopian, Jeri (Greg) Petro, Jeanne (Steve) Skaarnes, Joy (Pat) Caine, Jeff (Amy) Levonian; many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William Kirt; sisters, Catherine Carbonneau, Margaret Hansen; sister-in-law, Barbara Kirt; and father-in-law, Jack Levonian.
A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Ressurection, 322 Ohio Street, Sunday, March 15, 2020, 4:00 pm with Reverend Karen Pahl officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2-4 pm.
