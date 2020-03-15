John R. Kirt

John proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1973 stationed in Germany. On March 16, 1979, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, he was united in marriage to Jacki L. Levonian and together they raised 2 daughters, Heidi and Natalie. John was self-employed in the Home Improvement Business for 10 years before accepting a position at Prairie School in maintenance where he has been employed the past 25 years. John was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, where he was involved as a board member, usher, and fundraising. He gladly donated his time and talents with fund raising for many different church and youth organizations throughout the community. John was an avid fisherman and sports fan who loved the outdoors and treasured the time he spent with family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.