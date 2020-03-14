RACINE—With deep Christian faith, John R. Kirt passed into eternal life peacefully with his family by his side.
A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Ressurection, 322 Ohio Street, Sunday, March 15, 2020, 4:00 pm with Reverend Karen Pahl officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2-4 pm.
Please see Sunday’s paper or www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
