John R. Kirt
0 comments

John R. Kirt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John R. Kirt

RACINE—With deep Christian faith, John R. Kirt passed into eternal life peacefully with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Ressurection, 322 Ohio Street, Sunday, March 15, 2020, 4:00 pm with Reverend Karen Pahl officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2-4 pm.

Please see Sunday’s paper or www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Kirt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News