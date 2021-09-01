 Skip to main content
John R. Balestrieri
John R. Balestrieri

John R. Balestrieri

May 9, 1957—August 29, 2021

RACINE—John R. Balestrieri, age 64, passed away, Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born in Racine, May 9, 1957, son of the late John and Edith (nee Rae) Balestrieri. Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Joanne; his daughter, Julia; other relatives and many dear friends.

A Celebration of John’s life will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Preservation Hall of Racine, 740 Lake Avenue. Please see meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

