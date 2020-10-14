John Peter Ruffalo

John was a graduate of Case High School “Class of 1986.” For much of John’s career, he worked alongside his brother David Ruffalo, nephew Ryan Sorenson, and father, Emil Ruffalo, who owned and operated Advance Mechanical Contractors. Early on, John became an apprentice HVAC Service Technician and eventually Vice President of the company. Following Advance Mechanical, John worked for various mechanical firms, most recently employed as a HVAC Project Manager for Butters Fetting Co. in Milwaukee, WI. In addition to his work, John was a proud member of the Roma Lodge for over 25 years, where he was an avid bocce player. John loved spending time with his family (especially Monday night pasta!) and excitedly anticipated the Roma Lodge Italian Fest each summer, where he proudly served as the Captain of the Sausage Booth alongside his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, working on new projects in his garage, cheering on the Green and Gold every Sunday, listening to music, and savoring a dish of Italian pasta (or any food, really). John absolutely adored his two children, Sabrina and Anthony, and was always to the rescue for any and all house emergencies and repairs for his mother, sisters, and other family and friends. John will be best remembered by his selflessness, sense of humor, wittiness, caring heart, and devotion to his family.