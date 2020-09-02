 Skip to main content
John-Paul Smerz
John-Paul Smerz

John-Paul Smerz

Mt. Pleasant—John-Paul Smerz (A.K.A, J.P. BIG Country or John) age 36, lost his life in Adams Co. WI due to a horrific automobile accident.

Please see Sturino Funeral Home Website for complete obituary and service information. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

