John Paul Hartl

January 5, 1938—November 26, 2018

John Paul Hartl passed away on November 26th in Tucson AZ surrounded by his loving wife and several of his children and family members.

Born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on January 5, 1938 to Hazel and Henry Hartl; they moved to Racine when he was young. He attended St. Catherine’s Catholic High School and earned his Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin Parkside and went on to be an industrial engineer. In his first marriage he had four children: Jennifer, Nick, Amy and Emily.

A true Green Bay Packers fan, he became a shareholder for his 60th birthday; .there was little John enjoyed more than watching the game with his family and friends. John also loved fishing, golfing, gardening and singing in the church choir and Barbershop chorus.

In 1976 he married the love of his life, Mary Lemieux, in Racine. They had two daughters, Julianne and Catherine who attended Case High School. John was a devoted husband and father to all of his children. John and Mary had the pleasure of attending the weddings of all six children, as well as the wedding of their eldest of five grandsons.

He and Mary traveled extensively in the last decades of his life. His all-time favorite trip was visiting the Vatican and singing for the Pope. Many of these trips were taken with their daughter Cathy and her husband Claude, as well as his son Nick and his wife Kate. Their daughter Julianne and Mary’s siblings, Liz, Rob and Kay, joined them on a few of these memorable excursions. After retiring in Tucson, John and Mary joined St. Elizabeth Ann Serton Catholic Church and John enjoyed volunteering and serving the community with his friends of St. Vincent De Paul.

John is survived by his beloved wife Mary and six children: Catherine Merrille (Claude) Julianne Peacetree (Ron); Emily Allen (Tony) and son’s Zackary and Codi; Amy Hart and son Jason (Becca); Nick Hartl (Kate Bercaw); Jennifer Hartl-Davis (Rick) and sons Jimmy and Dixon; and Mary’s siblings: Elizabeth Lemieux, Robert Lemieux, and Kay Heilgeist (Jim) and sons Jim and Matthew and his sons Nicholas and Alexander; and John’s niece Joann Wilson and son Robert Fanning.

He will be loved and missed by his family and friends forever.

