John Paul Burlingame

Aug. 9, 1963 - Feb. 4, 2023

John Paul Burlingame, age 59, passed away on February 4, 2023, at his home. He was born on August 9, 1963, the son of the late Jim Burlingame and the late Virginia (nee: Sims) Burlingame. He was preceded in death by his sister, Liz Burlingame.

John had a love of cars. One of his prize possessions was his Corvette C7 convertible. He loved to go to the Milwaukee Mile to drive exotic cars and watch races there. His favorite place to relax was at Longvac, the family home in the northwoods of Wisconsin. While there he would enjoy time fishing, tending to the property, and just enjoying the outdoors. John had a genuine love for people and would always reach out to help others. Spending time with family and friends was a high priority for him.

John is survived by his daughter, Jasmyne Hennegan; his grandchildren: Haylee Carrillo, Miguel Burlingame-de la Cruz, Andres Ortiz and Julian Barrios; his brother-in-law, John Sexton; his stepmother, Mary Lou Findley; and his stepbrother, Tom Findley, his wife, Meghan, and their children: Leroy and Josephine. He was further survived by lifelong friends and brothers, Peter Deibler and Marcus Dyess. John was expecting his first great-grandchild, Jasper Lee in May. He will be loved, remembered and missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin or the charity of your choice. A gathering to remember John will be held at Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home on February 19, 2023. Friends and relatives are invited to the visitation at 1:00 p.m., with a 2:30 p.m. service to follow.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: