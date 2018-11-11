Try 1 month for 99¢

June 14, 1925—November 7, 2018

RACINE—John P. Wieczorek, age 93 of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Specialty Care Center in Racine.

Born in Milwaukee on June 14, 1925, he was son of the late Felix and Clara (Jankowski) Wieczorek. He attended schools in Milwaukee and completed his Master of Social

Work at UW Madison.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1943 until his honorable discharge in 1946.

On September 5, 1949 at St. Casimir Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Anne Gorecki. They met and fell in love while going to college at UW Madison. They raised three children and celebrated 64 years together. Sadly, Anne passed away on November 24, 2013.

John was a Director of Social Services in Monroe County and a probation/parole officer for Racine County.

A member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, he was a very faith filled man and shared his faith. John was an avid reader and swimmer; swimming laps up until just four weeks ago. He was a good cook, baker and enjoyed gardening along with traveling the world. He relished antiques so much that after retirement, he became an antique dealer and opened up “Polish Traders”. John’s family was the true treasure and he mentored not only his own children and grandchildren but his nieces and nephews too.

He will be deeply missed by his three children, Mary (Tom) Kressin of Kenosha, John (Linda) Wieczorek of LaCrosse and Annie (Haig Derderian) Wieczorek of Racine; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Bohn, Barbara Swintek and brother in law, Joseph “Butch” Gorecki.

Funeral services honoring John’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3035 Drexel Ave., Racine. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation for John will be held at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home on Monday, November 12th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

